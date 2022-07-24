Home>>
Nine dead after mountain collapse in NW China
(Xinhua) 11:10, July 24, 2022
LANZHOU, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Nine people died following a mountain collapse on Saturday in northwest China's Gansu Province.
Local authorities said the fall occurred around 11:15 a.m. in Jingtai County of Baiyin City.
Among the 17 people involved in the accident, nine died, and seven were injured. Another person is still missing.
Search and rescue efforts are still underway.
