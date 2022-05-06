53 confirmed dead, 10 rescued in central China building collapse

Xinhua) 13:22, May 06, 2022

CHANGSHA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A total of 53 people have been confirmed dead in a self-built residential structure collapse in central China's Hunan Province, according to a press conference held on Friday.

The search and rescue operation concluded at 3:03 a.m. Friday, said Zheng Jianxin, mayor of the provincial capital Changsha. Ten people have been rescued.

Dozens of experts from major local hospitals have been arranged to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Wu Guiying, Party chief of Changsha, said that authorities will conduct further investigations into the accident, punish those responsible and intensify security inspections of such self-built buildings.

During the press conference, officials stood up and bowed to offer their condolences to all the victims, the injured as well as their families, and apologized for the accident.

The building collapse took place in Wangcheng District of Changsha on April 29.

