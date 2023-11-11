11 under coercive measures for deadly gymnasium collapse in northeast China

November 11, 2023

HARBIN, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Coercive measures have been initiated against 11 people responsible for the gymnasium collapse in Heilongjiang Province, northeast China, the investigation team announced Friday.

The collapse took place at around 7:20 p.m. Monday at Yuecheng fitness gymnasium in Huanan County, Jiamusi city. Three people were killed and two were injured.

