5 killed, 11 injured in house collapse in NW Pakistan

Xinhua) 11:11, September 28, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were killed and 11 others injured after a house collapsed in the Kurram district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported Tuesday.

According to the report, a double-story house affected by rain in Parachinar area of the district collapsed and buried the victims.

Among the injured, seven were in critical condition and were being shifted to the provincial capital Peshawar for treatment, rescue workers told local media.

The deceased included four children and a woman, rescue workers added.

