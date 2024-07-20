11 dead after bridge collapses in northwest China

Xinhua) 13:13, July 20, 2024

This photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows the site of a bridge collapse in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Eleven people were confirmed dead as of Saturday morning following the partial collapse of a highway bridge in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said.

The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Friday due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, according to the provincial publicity department.

By 10 a.m. on Saturday, rescue teams had recovered five vehicles that had fallen into the river. Rescue operations are underway. (Xinhua)

XI'AN, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Eleven people were confirmed dead as of Saturday morning following the partial collapse of a highway bridge in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said.

The bridge, located in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, collapsed at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Friday due to a sudden downpour and flash floods, according to the provincial publicity department.

By 10 a.m. on Saturday, rescue teams had recovered five vehicles that had fallen into the river. Rescue operations are underway.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)