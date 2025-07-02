In pics: Deer park in NE China's Heilongjiang attracts visitors
|A little girl tries to feed a deer in Jinshan Deer Park in Jinlin district, Yichun city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)
During the summer months, Yichun city in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province offers cool and pleasant weather. Jinshan Deer Park in Jinlin district, in particular, becomes an ideal spot for sightseeing and relaxation.
Nestled among rolling mountains, Jinshan Deer Park features lush vegetation and serene scenery, and is Heilongjiang's largest semi-pastoral natural deer farm. With favorable ecological conditions, wild deer often roam freely here. Taking advantage of this natural resource, a breeding facility was established.
A semi-pastoral breeding method blending artificial feeding with natural grazing to raise deer is employed here. This approach both preserves the deer's untamed spirit while boosting their reproduction and economic value, striking a balance between nature and husbandry.
