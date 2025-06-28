City Walk: Shenyang, a city of industry with fun around every corner

10:06, June 28, 2025 By Wang Can, Michael Kurtagh, Wang Yuheng, Qiu Yuzhe, Zhou Songxue, Liu Ning, Zhang Lulu ( People's Daily Online

Shenyang, the capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, is best known for its factories and industrial legacy. But that doesn’t mean it’s all work and no play!

In Tiexi district, the Hongmei Culture and Creative Industrial Park is the perfect place to soak up Shenyang's creative side. With quirky cafes, art galleries, and unique restaurants, it's a must-visit for both locals and tourists. It's also the location of the Vast Factory Livehouse, the largest livehouse in all of northeast China.

After a fun night out, head to Hunnan district and unwind at the City's Study. This public library complex offers peaceful reading spaces, plenty of books to borrow, a cozy café, and even a full bookstore. It's the ideal spot to relax and recharge.

Looking for something more action-packed? Back in Tiexi, the Shenyang International Pump Track—officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest in the world—has you covered. Great instructors will have you riding through the tracks in no time.

If you're more of a water person, the Shenyang International Rowing Club located on the city's Hunhe River offers competitive rowing boat experiences with boats of all different sizes. Just be sure to bring a change of clothes, as you're sure to work up a sweat!

Cool down in the evening with a stroll through the Hunhe Riverside Market. Play games, sample street food, and watch the sunset over the river. It’s a picture-perfect end to the day.

And for the grand finale, hop aboard a night cruise on the Hunhe River. It's a magical way to see Shenyang's skyline come alive with lights.

Follow American host Michael Kurtagh to see why Shenyang is so much more than just a city of industry.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Du Mingming)