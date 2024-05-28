Home>>
Robotic porpoise takes to the water in China’s Shenyang
(People's Daily Online) 11:00, May 28, 2024
Shenyang Aerospace Xinguang Group has spent over a decade developing robotic replicas of Yangtze finless porpoises, whale sharks, rays and other marine animals. The company even produced the world's first intelligent robotic whale shark. These products can be equipped with various sensors to monitor water quality, survey underwater terrain, and serve other special purposes.
