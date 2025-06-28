4 giant pandas at western Japan zoo depart for China

Xinhua) 15:26, June 28, 2025

People wave flags to bid farewell to four giant pandas at Adventure World amusement park in the town of Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, Japan on June 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

TOKYO, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Four giant pandas in the western Japanese prefecture of Wakayama departed for China on Saturday.

The giant pandas, 24-year-old Rauhin and her three daughters, eight-year-old Yuihin, six-year-old Saihin and four-year-old Fuhin, left Adventure World amusement park in the town of Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, for the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China's Sichuan Province.

Early in the morning, park staff waved flags to bid farewell to the giant pandas, while many fans, wearing T-shirts with pictures of the four giant pandas on them, waited at the intersection outside the park to wave goodbye when the pandas' transport truck passed by.

The zoo's director Koji Imazu said in an interview with the media that although the giant pandas have left, the amusement park still hopes to retain the panda element as an important part of attracting visitors.

"I hope the giant pandas will continue to live a healthy and long life after returning to China and present themselves in good condition to the Chinese people and those who visit them from Japan in the future," he said.

The zoo's panda breeding team said the four pandas are currently in good condition and that the team has fully communicated with the staff who will take over their care in China about the characteristics and traits of each panda.

Adventure World began a joint breeding program with the Chinese panda research base in 1994.

According to the zoo operator, since the joint conservation project is set to expire in August this year, in order to reduce the physical burden on the giant pandas during transportation, the two sides have agreed to complete the transfer in June when the temperature is relatively cool.

Rauhin has entered old age and will enjoy her later years in a more well-equipped medical environment after returning to China. The young ones, meanwhile, are expected to take on the mission of breeding new lives.

