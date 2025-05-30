Nanjing's Hongshan Forest Zoo reinvents itself as a model of modern zoological experience

Visitors watch a giant panda eating bamboo shoots at Hongshan Forest Zoo in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/People's Daily Online)

Models strode gracefully to rhythmic music, displaying the latest streetwear collections before an intrigued audience. The setting, however, was not a downtown runway. It was Hongshan Forest Zoo.

"It's incredible! Who would've thought this isn't a fashion venue, but a zoo?" exclaimed Yang Jie, a tourist from Suzhou, Jiangsu province.

Located in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu province, the zoo has become one of China's most popular "internet-famous" destinations, attracting around 8 million visitors last year.

In addition to its zoological exhibits, the zoo has become a favored venue for brand events, regularly hosting fashion shows, product launches, and film promotions.

Through a constant commitment to innovation and embracing diverse consumer experiences, Hongshan Forest Zoo has successfully transcended the conventional paradigms of zoos and captured attention nationwide.

"We want to gradually change people's traditional perception of what a zoo is," said Shen Zhijun, director of the zoo. "By introducing cultural and creative products, co-branded fashion shows, and product promotions, we're integrating scientific research, conservation efforts, culture, and green consumption. This approach offers a wider range of experiences for visitors of all ages and backgrounds, while promoting awareness of animal welfare and environmental protection."

Following recommendations found online, Yang and her friends enrolled in the zoo's "Day & Night Camp," hosted by its "Nature School." Under the guidance of instructors, they traversed the grounds quietly, observing the nocturnal behaviors of animals in their naturalistic environment.

Photo shows an aerial "sky zoo" installation co-created by Hongshan Forest Zoo and a shopping mall in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo from Nanjing Daily)

In the stillness of the night, the scent of earth permeated the air, accompanied by the rustling sounds of nature. A giraffe rested with its neck curled gently upon its body, a red panda slumbered peacefully in a tree, and a lynx watched its surroundings with alert eyes.

Most striking to Yang was watching a wolf pack "hold a meeting." The alpha wolf howled, stretching its neck skyward, followed by a chorus of howls from the pack.

"There are no staged performances or feeding sessions here. The animals are the true hosts, and visitors are respectful guests," Yang said. She was impressed by the animal-friendly environment and immersive experiences in the zoo.

Beyond the "Day & Night Camp," the zoo also offers a wide range of attractions. Visitors can observe koalas during health check-ups, monkeys paddling boats, or brown bears fishing. They can also enjoy coffee beside expansive windows while flamingos roam freely outside.

Additionally, the zoo's creative marketplace features irresistible cultural products, ranging from white-faced saki brooches and red panda plush keychains to otter pull-string toys. The zoo now boasts over 1,000 original cultural and creative items, many of which are popular with visitors.

The zoo's growing popularity has also stimulated the local economy. Nearby hotel rates now rival those in downtown Nanjing, while local specialties like salted duck, crispy tofu noddles, and duck blood and vermicelli soup have gained prominence on the city's top culinary rankings. The zoo has become the anchor of a burgeoning local consumption zone.

"Every year, about 23 percent of our visitors come from Nanjing, 27 percent from other cities in Jiangsu, and nearly half from other provinces," said Bai Yali, deputy director of the zoo.

Visitors buy creative and cultural products at the Hongshan Forest Zoo in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo from Nanjing Daily)

When asked about visitors' subsequent destinations, Bai indicated that the expanding presence of the Hongshan brand across the city plays a significant role. Co-branded retail outlets, themed stores, and creative collaborations linked to the zoo have emerged throughout commercial districts. So far, the zoo has partnered with more than 50 brands.

"We collaborated with Hongshan Forest Zoo last year, and we're working together again this year to create more interactive experiences and launch audio-enabled creative products," said a representative from Golden Eagle International Shopping Center Xinjiekou branch, Nanjing.

Nanjing is actively developing urban brand assets like Hongshan Forest Zoo and central business district Xinjiekou by cultivating new consumption scenarios and business models. Efforts are underway to promote integrated development across commerce, tourism, culture, sports, and wellness to turn the zoo's popularity into sustained consumer spending. In the first quarter of this year, Nanjing's total retail sales of consumer goods reached 232.31 billion yuan ($32.25 billion), placing the city among the fastest-growing in Jiangsu province.

As she left the zoo, Yang Jie was already making plans for her return. "I can't wait to start planning my next trip to Nanjing."

Children attend a study tour at Hongshan Forest Zoo in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo provided by Hongshan Forest Zoo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)