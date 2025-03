Six pairs of meerkats brought to Sri Lankan zoo from UAE for public display

Two meerkats are pictured at Dehiwala Zoological Gardens in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 28, 2025. Six pairs of meerkats brought to Dehiwala Zoo of Sri Lanka from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been put on public display at Dehiwala Zoological Gardens in Colombo on Friday. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

