China urges relevant party to avoid being incited or used by "Taiwan independence" forces: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China urges relevant party to avoid being incited or used by "Taiwan independence" forces, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.
Guo made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a Czech media report that when Taiwan's Hsiao Bi-khim was in Prague earlier last year, the Chinese embassy closely followed her car.
By allowing diehard "Taiwan independence" separatist Hsiao Bi-khim to visit, the Czech Republic seriously violates the one-China principle and its political commitment to China, and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, Guo said, adding that China has expressed its strong concern and firm opposition.
"Let me stress that Chinese diplomats always observe the laws and regulations of host countries," Guo said, noting that China urges relevant party to avoid being incited or used by "Taiwan independence" forces, and refrain from creating troubles, spreading rumors, and disrupting and undermining the bilateral relations.
No matter how Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities seek independence by soliciting foreign support in whatever form, they cannot cover up their ill intentions and will certainly fail in their attempts, Guo said.
