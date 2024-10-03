Hospital fire in Taiwan leaves eight dead
TAIPEI, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- A hospital fire, which broke out on Thursday morning in Pingtung County in southern Taiwan, has claimed eight lives as of 1 p.m., according to local media reports.
The Pingtung County government said that the eight individuals -- six men and two women -- showed no signs of life after being rescued from the fire site and were declared dead despite emergency resuscitation efforts.
The local fire department received a report at 7:41 a.m. of thick smoke emanating from a building at Antai Tian-sheng Memorial Hospital.
Speaking to the media earlier, Su Ching-chyuan, the hospital's honorary dean, said that the fire was caused by the combustion of an air compressor in a hospital building's machine room, adding that most of the victims were elderly hospitalized patients.
Rescue personnel on-site told local media that the fire is now under control.
Photos
Related Stories
- Straits Forum attendees denounce separatist acts
- Mainland says tariff cuts under ECFA suspended due to "Taiwan independence" attempts
- Flight path adjusted for aviation safety
- Tariff cuts on 12 Taiwan imports to be suspended
- China to take countermeasures against companies selling arms to Taiwan: foreign ministry
- So-called 'Taiwan independence' leads to dead end: spokesperson
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.