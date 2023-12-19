Home>>
China to take countermeasures against companies selling arms to Taiwan: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 15:51, December 19, 2023
China will take countermeasures against companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in Beijing on Monday.
