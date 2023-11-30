Home>>
China committed to advancing high-level opening-up: foreign ministry
By Zhu Yurou (People's Daily App) 16:58, November 30, 2023
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier meets UNCTAD chief, former U.S. ambassador to China
- China ready to play its role in realizing Palestinian-Israeli peace: Foreign Ministry
- Working together to build a modern Global South
- Xi stresses mutual understanding
- Precious gifts stand witness to great journey, brilliant diplomacy achievements of New China
- China again stresses 'road to San Francisco cannot rely on autopilot,' avoiding confirming San Francisco summit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.