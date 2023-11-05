Chinese vice premier meets UNCTAD chief, former U.S. ambassador to China

Xinhua) 09:13, November 05, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus, respectively, in Shanghai on Saturday.

He welcomed Grynspan to China to attend the 6th China International Import Expo. They exchanged views on the current international economic and trade situation, deepening high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and strengthening cooperation between China and UNCTAD.

During He's meeting with Baucus, who is in China to attend relevant activities of the U.S.-China Business Council, the two sides exchanged views on economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

