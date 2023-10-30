China's Blue Circle initiative wins UN highest environment award
(Xinhua) 16:31, October 30, 2023
NAIROBI, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Environment Program on Monday honored China's Blue Circle environmental initiative with the 2023 Champions of the Earth award, the UN's most prestigious environmental recognition, for its innovative marine plastic treatment technology.
