China's Blue Circle initiative wins UN highest environment award

Xinhua) 16:31, October 30, 2023

NAIROBI, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Environment Program on Monday honored China's Blue Circle environmental initiative with the 2023 Champions of the Earth award, the UN's most prestigious environmental recognition, for its innovative marine plastic treatment technology.

