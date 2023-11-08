China ready to play its role in realizing Palestinian-Israeli peace: Foreign Ministry

November 08, 2023

As the rotating president of the Security Council, China will continue to work with relevant parties to galvanize responsible Security Council action and play an active and constructive role in ceasing the hostilities, easing the humanitarian situation, and ultimately realizing durable Palestinian-Israeli peace through the two-state solution.

