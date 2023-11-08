Home>>
China ready to play its role in realizing Palestinian-Israeli peace: Foreign Ministry
(People's Daily App) 16:00, November 08, 2023
As the rotating president of the Security Council, China will continue to work with relevant parties to galvanize responsible Security Council action and play an active and constructive role in ceasing the hostilities, easing the humanitarian situation, and ultimately realizing durable Palestinian-Israeli peace through the two-state solution.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- UNIFIL condemns killing of civilians, warns of escalation on Lebanon's southern border
- Hezbollah leader warns of expanded confrontations with Israel if Gaza conflict continues
- Chinese FM says to continue utmost effort to ease crisis in Gaza
- Commentary: Over 10,000 deaths make ceasefire in Gaza more urgent
- Chad recalls charge d'affaires to Israel over humanitarian crisis in Gaza
- Xi stresses mutual understanding
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.