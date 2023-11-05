Hezbollah leader warns of expanded confrontations with Israel if Gaza conflict continues

Xinhua) 10:25, November 05, 2023

BEIRUT, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned on Friday that confrontations with Israel on Lebanon's southern border will extend beyond current clashes.

In his first televised speech since the Israel-Hamas conflict and Israel-Hezbollah confrontation erupted weeks ago, Nasrallah told his audience that "the war escalation and evolution on the Lebanese front hinge on two fundamental factors -- the unfolding events in Gaza and the conduct of Israel towards Lebanon."

He threatened, "All options are open on our southern front. We can resort to these options at any time."

Nasrallah said the threat of American airstrikes has never swayed the resistance's determination or position, warning the United States that "we have prepared the proper responses to any actions you may take with your war fleets."

Nasrallah said Hezbollah's confrontations with Israel "have effectively diverted a significant portion of the Israeli forces originally intended for the attack on Gaza," saying "approximately one-third of the Israeli troops were successfully attracted to the border with Lebanon."

He added that "the Islamic Resistance has two goals -- a cease-fire in Gaza and a victory for Hamas," explaining that a humanitarian truce in Gaza is "a must" while Hamas' victory is "in the interest of the Palestinians and all the Arab countries."

