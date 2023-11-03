15 killed in Israeli strike on refugee camp in central Gaza: media

People inspect the damage after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, on Nov. 2, 2023. The Israel-Hamas conflict, raging for nearly a month, has led to the deaths of more than 9,000 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people lost their lives, the vast majority in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, which triggered the latest conflict. (Xinhua)

GAZA, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- An Israeli air strike hit the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza on Thursday, killing 15 people, according to the official Palestinian news agency of WAFA.

The Bureij refugee camp is a comparatively small refugee camp hosting about 46,000 Palestinian refugees, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Meanwhile, Israel continued its strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza for the third day in a row, killing at least 29, WAFA reported.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, raging for nearly a month, has led to the deaths of more than 9,000 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people lost their lives, the vast majority in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, which triggered the latest conflict.

