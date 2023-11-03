Aid delivery, foreign evacuation continue at Rafah crossing: Egyptian source

Xinhua) 08:55, November 03, 2023

People unload humanitarian aid from a truck at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 2, 2023. A convoy of 73 trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies is entering the besieged Gaza Strip, and hundreds of more evacuees are expected to arrive in Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Thursday, an Egyptian source told Xinhua on the condition of anonymity. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

CAIRO, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- A convoy of 73 trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies is entering the besieged Gaza Strip, and hundreds of more evacuees are expected to arrive in Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Thursday, an Egyptian source told Xinhua on the condition of anonymity.

"The trucks will be inspected at the Israeli Nitzana crossing before they head to the Palestinian enclave," the source added, noting that 400 foreign passport holders, as well as 60 wounded Palestinians in ambulances, are expected to cross from Gaza into Egypt by the end of the day.

The Egyptian state TV reported that Egypt is ready with 30 ambulances to receive the wounded at the Rafah crossing, the only crossing point between Egypt and Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the Rafah crossing is preparing to receive about 7,000 foreign nationals from more than 60 countries evacuated from the adjacent war-stricken Palestinian enclave.

On Wednesday, for the first time since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on Oct. 7, Egypt received tens of injured and sick Palestinians through the Rafah crossing to be treated at Egyptian hospitals and hundreds of evacuated foreign nationals, including Palestinian dual citizens, to arrange their departures.

People unload humanitarian aid from a truck at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 2, 2023. A convoy of 73 trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies is entering the besieged Gaza Strip, and hundreds of more evacuees are expected to arrive in Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Thursday, an Egyptian source told Xinhua on the condition of anonymity. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People unload humanitarian aid from a truck at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 2, 2023. A convoy of 73 trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies is entering the besieged Gaza Strip, and hundreds of more evacuees are expected to arrive in Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Thursday, an Egyptian source told Xinhua on the condition of anonymity. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People unload humanitarian aid from a truck at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 2, 2023. A convoy of 73 trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies is entering the besieged Gaza Strip, and hundreds of more evacuees are expected to arrive in Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Thursday, an Egyptian source told Xinhua on the condition of anonymity. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People unload humanitarian aid from a truck at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 2, 2023. A convoy of 73 trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies is entering the besieged Gaza Strip, and hundreds of more evacuees are expected to arrive in Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Thursday, an Egyptian source told Xinhua on the condition of anonymity. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)