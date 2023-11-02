Jordan recalls ambassador from Israel in protest of conflict in Gaza

Xinhua) 10:42, November 02, 2023

AMMAN, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Jordan on Wednesday recalled its ambassador from Israel in protest of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the kingdom took the move to express its rejection and condemnation of the ongoing Israeli escalation in Gaza.

Safadi said he had informed the Israeli foreign ministry not to send back its ambassador who had already left Jordan.

The minister stressed that the return of ambassadors will be linked to Israel's cessation of its war on Gaza, of the humanitarian disaster it causes, and of its actions that deprived Palestinians of their right to food, water, medicine, and a safe and stable life on their national soil, according to the statement.

The minister stressed that Jordan will continue to work towards ending the war on Gaza, delivering humanitarian assistance, protecting civilians, and safeguarding the region from its consequences.

Jordan reiterated its call for a comprehensive and just peace between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 border, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)