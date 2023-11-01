Foreign passport holders crossing into Egypt via Rafah

Xinhua) 16:38, November 01, 2023

RAFAH, Egypt, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Some foreign passport holders are crossing into Egypt on Wednesday from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing, the only linking point between Egypt and the besieged enclave, local sources told Xinhua.

