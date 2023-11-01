Home>>
Foreign passport holders crossing into Egypt via Rafah
(Xinhua) 16:38, November 01, 2023
RAFAH, Egypt, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Some foreign passport holders are crossing into Egypt on Wednesday from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing, the only linking point between Egypt and the besieged enclave, local sources told Xinhua.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 8,382
- Israeli tanks roll into southern outskirts of Gaza City, clash with Hamas militants
- China calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- Israel continues ground assault into Gaza, says captive freed, rejects calls for truce
- 60 aid trucks en route to Gaza via Rafah crossing
- Israel sends more troops "deep in Gaza," conducts deadly airstrikes on refugee camp
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.