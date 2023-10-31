Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 8,382

Xinhua) 14:50, October 31, 2023

Smoke rises from the northern Gaza Strip after a strike by Israeli troops, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza on Oct. 30, 2023. The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,382, according to the official Palestinian news agency of WAFA, while more than 1,400 people in Israel lost their lives, the vast majority in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

