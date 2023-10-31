Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on Gaza exceeds 8,300: ministry
GAZA, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,306, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday.
Among the victims, 3,457 were children and 2,136 were women, ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said in a press statement.
Meanwhile, 21,048 Palestinians were wounded by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes, it added.
It stated that 25 hospitals have been forced to suspend service due to Israel's bombardment on the Gaza Strip, and 25 ambulances have been targeted.
Al-Qedra said there was not enough blood to save the injured Palestinians and called on Gazans to go to hospitals to donate blood.
The Israeli attacks were triggered by a large-scale Hamas attack on Israeli military targets and towns on Oct. 7, which has so far killed at least 1,400 people in Israel. A total of 239 hostages were taken hostage during the Hamas attack, most of them civilians, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
