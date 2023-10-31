4 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli army in West Bank

People inspect the damage after an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, on Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire during a massive military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian security and medical sources said on Monday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that four young men died as a result of being hit by live bullets, and six others were injured during the clashes with the Israeli army that stormed the Jenin refugee camp.

Local Palestinian and security sources told Xinhua that the clashes caused major destruction to the infrastructure of the refugee camp.

An exchange of gunfire took place between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces in the camp, interspersed with the sounds of explosions, added the sources.

Israeli media outlets said one of the killed was 27-year-old Wiam Iyad Hanoun, a founder of the Islamic Jihad offshoot Jenin Brigade, adding that a drone strike was also carried out against a number of armed men "in order to remove the threat."

