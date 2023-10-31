People in Gaza suffer from shortage of necessity supply amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
People use donkey-drawn carts to transport water in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Oct. 30, 2023. The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
People fetch drinking water in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
A man uses donkey-drawn cart to transport water in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
A man uses donkey-drawn cart to transport water in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
A boy sits on donkey-drawn cart loaded with a water tank in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
People use donkey-drawn carts to transport water in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
Photos
