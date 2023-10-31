60 aid trucks en route to Gaza via Rafah crossing

Xinhua) 08:58, October 31, 2023

RAFAH, Egypt, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- A convoy of 60 trucks carrying humanitarian aid crossed the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on Monday before entering the Gaza Strip, according to an Egyptian military source.

"This is the largest amount of aid relief en route Gaza since the delivery of aid began on Oct. 21," said the source who requires anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to media.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes, ground operations, and punitive measures that include a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off.

On Oct. 21, 20 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, the only border crossing between the besieged coastal enclave and Egypt.

At least 1,400 people in Israel were killed, and a total of 239 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attacks, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip rose to 8,306, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Monday. Meanwhile, 21,048 Palestinians were wounded by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes, it added.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)