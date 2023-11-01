Egypt sends 40 ambulances to receive wounded Gazans

Xinhua) 16:52, November 01, 2023

RAFAH, Egypt, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Egypt sent 40 ambulances to cross the Rafah checkpoint, the only one currently linking the Gaza Strip to Egypt, to transfer wounded Palestinians from the besieged enclave on Wednesday morning, according to an official security source.

Egypt has allocated three areas in Arish and Sheikh Zuweid cities to host the families of the wounded, the source told Xinhua on conditions of anonymity due to not being authorized to speak to the media.

Eight Egyptian hospitals in North Sinai and Cairo are prepared to treat the wounded, he added.

Meanwhile, some 70 humanitarian aid trucks crossed Rafah en route to Gaza.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Tuesday visited the Rafah crossing and inspected the process of humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.

