Egypt sends 40 ambulances to receive wounded Gazans
RAFAH, Egypt, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Egypt sent 40 ambulances to cross the Rafah checkpoint, the only one currently linking the Gaza Strip to Egypt, to transfer wounded Palestinians from the besieged enclave on Wednesday morning, according to an official security source.
Egypt has allocated three areas in Arish and Sheikh Zuweid cities to host the families of the wounded, the source told Xinhua on conditions of anonymity due to not being authorized to speak to the media.
Eight Egyptian hospitals in North Sinai and Cairo are prepared to treat the wounded, he added.
Meanwhile, some 70 humanitarian aid trucks crossed Rafah en route to Gaza.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Tuesday visited the Rafah crossing and inspected the process of humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.
Photos
Related Stories
- Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 8,382
- China calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- Foreign passport holders crossing into Egypt via Rafah
- People in Jordan attend rally to support Palestinians
- Israel sends more troops "deep in Gaza," conducts deadly airstrikes on refugee camp
- Colombia recalls ambassador to Israel: president
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.