Colombia recalls ambassador to Israel: president

Xinhua) 13:53, November 01, 2023

BOGOTA, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Colombia has recalled its ambassador to Israel over Israel's offensive in Gaza, President Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday.

"I have decided to recall our ambassador in Israel for consultation," the president wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Colombian foreign ministry said Tuesday in a statement that the government expresses its strongest rejection of the actions of the Israeli security forces in Gaza, and reiterates the urgency of a ceasefire and the obligation that Israel's security forces have to observe international humanitarian law.

"The full recognition of the two States by all nations of the world and dialogue between the parties should bring peace to the region," it said.

Colombia's diplomatic move came just hours after Bolivia broke off relations with Israel and Chile recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations.

