People in Jordan attend rally to support Palestinians

Xinhua) 15:10, November 01, 2023

People take part in a rally to express their support for the Palestinians in Amman, Jordan, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People offer prayers during a candlelight vigil in support of Palestinians in Amman, Jordan, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

