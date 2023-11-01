Home>>
People in Jordan attend rally to support Palestinians
(Xinhua) 15:10, November 01, 2023
People take part in a rally to express their support for the Palestinians in Amman, Jordan, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
People offer prayers during a candlelight vigil in support of Palestinians in Amman, Jordan, on Oct. 31, 2023. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
