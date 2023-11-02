Vehicles in Israel seen damaged in rocket attack from Gaza

Xinhua) 11:19, November 02, 2023

Vehicles are seen damaged in a rocket attack from Gaza on Oct. 31, in Ashdod, Israel, on Nov. 1, 2023. At least 8,525 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza since the beginning of the latest Israel-Hamas conflict starting from Oct. 7, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said the latest conflict has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)

A man checks a vehicle damaged in a rocket attack from Gaza on Oct. 31, in Ashdod, Israel, on Nov. 1, 2023. At least 8,525 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza since the beginning of the latest Israel-Hamas conflict starting from Oct. 7, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said the latest conflict has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)

