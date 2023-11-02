People in Gaza conduct rescue work among rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes

Xinhua) 11:14, November 02, 2023

People conduct rescue work among the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 1, 2023. At least 8,525 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza since the beginning of the latest Israel-Hamas conflict starting from Oct. 7, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said the latest conflict has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

