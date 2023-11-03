People in Gaza suffer from shortage of necessity supply amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Xinhua) 13:35, November 03, 2023

A man shops at a supermarket in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 2, 2023. The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A man shops at a supermarket in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 2, 2023. The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People shop at a supermarket in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 2, 2023. The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People shop at a supermarket in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 2, 2023. The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A man shops at a supermarket in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 2, 2023. The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)