Chinese FM calls for deescalation, ceasefire in Gaza

Xinhua) 11:29, November 03, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called for deescalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Wang said China strongly denounces attacks on refugee camps in the Gaza Strip. The lives of Palestinian and Israeli people are equally important, and there should be no double standards, and the humanitarian disaster should not continue, he said.

Wang stressed that China appreciates Jordan's long-term efforts and its positive role in promoting Palestinian-Israeli peace talks and proposing the draft resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on behalf of Arab countries.

China supports the Arab states in their important proposal on a ceasefire and the maintenance of peace, Wang said. As the rotating president of the Security Council this month, China is ready to keep in close communication and coordination with all parties and make every effort to build consensus in the Security Council to cool down the situation as soon as possible, he said.

Wang said that first of all, we need to work toward a ceasefire and ensure unimpeded humanitarian aid access. Meanwhile, a more authoritative international peace conference should be convened as soon as possible to reach a new consensus on restarting and implementing the two-state solution, and formulate a specific timetable and roadmap.

Safadi thanked China for upholding fairness and justice on the Palestinian issue and supporting the adoption of the resolution at an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly.

Peace is the only option, and Jordan condemns all acts that harm civilians, and calls for an early ceasefire and free delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Safadi said.

Jordan is willing to work with China to promote the implementation of the two-state solution and safeguard regional peace and stability, Safadi stated.

