Israeli army pushes through Gaza City outskirts: sources

Xinhua) 13:20, November 03, 2023

GAZA, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Israeli tanks advanced on the southern outskirts of Gaza City amid heavy gunfire, preceded by violent air strikes, local sources told Xinhua.

The sources said that "tanks are advancing in an attempt to cut off the sea route to complete the plan to separate northern Gaza from the south."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on his X account, "We have very impressive successes, we are already more than the outskirts of Gaza City. We are making progress ... We will move forward."

