Chinese FM says to continue utmost effort to ease crisis in Gaza

Xinhua) 10:26, November 05, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that China will continue to push the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill its responsibilities and adopt resolutions at an early date to help alleviate the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Faisal thanked China for upholding justice on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and supporting the initiatives and propositions of Arab countries.

He appreciated China's role as a major country in pushing the Security Council to take action.

Saudi Arabia calls for an immediate ceasefire to ensure that aid supplies could reach Gaza as soon as possible to alleviate the humanitarian disaster, he said.

Wang said the resolution adopted last week by an overwhelming majority at an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly reflected the strong call of the international community and China firmly supported the resolution.

As the rotating presidency of the Security Council for this month, China will continue to do its utmost to restore peace, push the Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities, build consensus, and pass resolutions as soon as possible to help ease the current crisis and safeguard the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, he said.

Wang said Saudi Arabia is a major country in the region with significant influence. The Chinese side appreciates Saudi Arabia's active contribution to the two-state solution, and believes it will continue to make efforts with other Arab countries to realize regional peace.

The Chinese side stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Saudi Arabia and other parties and facilitate the convening of a more authoritative international peace conference as soon as possible, in order to reach new consensus on the implementation of the two-state solution and clarify specific steps.

For his part, Faisal said that the two-state solution is the most feasible solution to solve the Palestinian question and achieve enduring peace, and Saudi Arabia will continue to work toward it and push for greater consensus at the upcoming Arab League Summit.

The two sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations and pledged to strengthen strategic communication, deepen cooperation in various fields and work together for further progress of China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)