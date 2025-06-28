China's Xinjiang opens first direct cargo flight to Africa

Xinhua) 10:46, June 28, 2025

URUMQI, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The first direct air cargo route from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to Africa was launched on Friday as a Boeing 777 freighter departed from Urumqi, the regional capital, for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The new link, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, will see two to three weekly flights. It promises to seamlessly integrate Xinjiang's exporters into African and global logistics networks, while bringing premium African goods such as beef, lamb, specialty coffee, and horticultural products directly to Chinese consumers.

Customs authorities have implemented streamlined procedures, including direct sorting and distribution upon arrival, to enhance logistics efficiency.

"The route is expected to attract more enterprises across the supply chain, foster related industries, and create new jobs," said Liu Jingyi, an official with the airport customs in Urumqi.

The route will provide robust logistics support for trade between China and Africa, paving the way for deeper and broader cooperation, said Dereje Derero Dimenso, who is in charge of the cargo and logistics services at Ethiopian Airlines.

This route marks the eighth international cargo route launched from Urumqi this year, following new connections to cities including Istanbul and Islamabad.

