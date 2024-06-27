Languages

A quick look at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo

By Chi Zao (People's Daily Online) 11:03, June 27, 2024

The eighth China-Eurasia Expo opened on June 26 in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, attracting investors and visitors from around the world seeking new business opportunities.

