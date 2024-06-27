Home>>
A quick look at the 8th China-Eurasia Expo
By Chi Zao (People's Daily Online) 11:03, June 27, 2024
The eighth China-Eurasia Expo opened on June 26 in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, attracting investors and visitors from around the world seeking new business opportunities.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2nd Xinjiang Barbecue Festival wows visitors at Grand Bazaar in Urumqi
- Thrilling and beautiful Yizhao Highway
- Xinjiang sees record number of high-tech firms
- In Xinjiang ①｜Ho Lee Ping : I hope Xinjiang will be seen by more Malaysian tourists
- Challenging Western narratives on Xinjiang: A closer look at development and progress
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.