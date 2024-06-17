Home>>
2nd Xinjiang Barbecue Festival wows visitors at Grand Bazaar in Urumqi
(Ecns.cn) 15:56, June 17, 2024
A mutton kebab stall holder serves visitors at the Second Xinjiang Barbecue Festival held at the Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 15, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)
The Second Xinjiang Barbecue Festival was held at the International Grand Bazaar, one of the most famous landmarks in Urumqi.
Grilled mutton kebabs, fish, and roasted eggs were offered at the festival.
