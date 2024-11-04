Power supply company offers comprehensive electricity services to village in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:11, November 04, 2024

Xi Chao, a staff member of the power supply branch at the State Grid Urumqi Power Supply Company in Anningqu town, Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has worked at an electricity service center in the town's Xinghuo village for the past three months. His responsibilities encompass enhancing safety awareness in electricity usage, promoting electricity usage policies, and providing guidance on online procedures related to electricity usage affairs.

The electricity service center in Xinghuo village offers comprehensive services for villagers, streamlining processes such as electricity installation, consultation, and payment inquiries.

Staff members like Xi also offer services such as identifying and resolving customer electricity-related concerns, working closely with the local community to aid vulnerable groups such as elderly people living alone and left-behind children. They also develop customized home visit plans to ensure a more personalized and effective approach to meeting the needs of each individual.

In Xinghuo village, the primary industries are vegetable cultivation and aquaculture. In 2020, the village established a cooperative, transforming villagers into shareholders. This initiative has injected momentum into the village's economic development, with the specialty agriculture, aquaculture, and leisure tourism industries gradually flourishing, while rural electrification steadily progresses.

In 2023, Xinghuo village constructed two refrigerated warehouses spanning a combined area of 1,910.69 square meters for the preservation of agricultural products. To effectively address the changing agricultural practices, evolving rural development landscape, and the growing demand for electricity among farmers, the local power department has launched a new initiative to provide electricity services at the village level.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)