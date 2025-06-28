Chinese human rights delegation visits Greece, promotes exchanges

Xinhua) 08:59, June 28, 2025

ATHENS, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A delegation led by Baima Chilin, president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, concluded a three-day visit to Greece on Friday, aimed at strengthening exchanges and mutual learning.

The visit, held from June 25 to 27, included Baima Chilin's participation in an international symposium on human rights wisdom in classical civilizations and meetings with George Katrougalos, former Greek foreign minister and current UN Human Rights Council independent expert on international order, and Ioannis Theofanopoulos, former ambassador to China and president of the Greece-China Association, among others.

During the visit, the Chinese delegation elaborated on China's perspective on human rights governance and highlighted China's human rights development path as well as human rights achievements in China's Xizang.

The two sides engaged in in-depth discussions on enhancing exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and Greek civilizations and improving global human rights governance, and expressed readiness to play an active role in advancing exchanges and understanding between China and Europe in the field of human rights.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)