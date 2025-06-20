We Are China

Lychee harvest in full swing in Maoming, China's 'hometown of lychees'

15:53, June 20, 2025

A fruit farmer displays freshly picked lychees in Genzi Town of Maoming, south China’s Guangdong Province, June 19, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Maoming, known as China’s “hometown of lychees,” is currently in peak harvest season. With over 2,300 years of lychee cultivation history, the city has the world’s largest high-quality lychee production base, with over 1.4 million mu (approximately 93,000 hectares) under cultivation.

Logistics workers load freshly harvested lychees onto a cold-chain truck in Genzi Town of Maoming, Guangdong Province, June 19, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A fruit farmer harvests lychees in the ancient Genzi Gongyuan lychee orchard in Maoming, Guangdong Province, June 19, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Farmers transport harvested lychees to a logistics site in Genzi Town of Maoming, Guangdong Province, June 19, 2025.(Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Students take part in a study program in the Genzi Gongyuan lychee orchard in Maoming, Guangdong Province, June 19, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A tourist sketches lychees in the ancient Genzi Gongyuan lychee orchard in Maoming, Guangdong Province, June 19, 2025.(Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

