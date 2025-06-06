We Are China

Wheat harvested across China

Xinhua) 17:02, June 06, 2025

A farmer checks newly harvested wheat in Xiwangwen Village of Boxing County, Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 5, 2025. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

A farmer airs newly harvested wheat in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, June 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

This photo shows a harvester reaping wheat in the fields in Gaoqing County of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, June 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a harvester reaping wheat in the fields in Qianli Village of Changshan Town, Zouping City of east China's Shandong Province, June 5, 2025. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a harvester reaping wheat in the fields in Wuxiaoying Village of Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, June 5, 2025. (Photo by Wang Linfeng/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a harvester reaping wheat in the fields in Sunzhuangzi Village, Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Yang/Xinhua)

This photo shows a harvester reaping wheat in the fields in Qinhuangtai Township of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, June 5, 2025. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows harvesters reaping wheat in the fields in Pantang Village of Lizhuang Town, Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, June 4, 2025. (Photo by Li Heng/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows harvesters reaping wheat in the fields in Sanyang Village of Taixing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 5, 2025. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

This photo shows harvesters reaping wheat in the fields in Donglu Township of Ruicheng County of Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, June 4, 2025. (Photo by Xue Jun/Xinhua)

