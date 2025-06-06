Chinese vice premier urges all-out efforts to secure bumper summer harvest

Xinhua) 10:35, June 06, 2025

HEFEI, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for all-out efforts to ensure a bumper summer harvest and lay solid groundwork for autumn grain production, with the aim of achieving the country's annual grain output target.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation and research tour of east China's Anhui Province from Tuesday to Thursday.

During his tour, Liu inspected the progress of summer harvesting and planting work while learning about local efforts to breed new crop varieties, increase per-unit yields on a large scale, stabilize the supply and pricing of agricultural materials, and develop high-standard farmland.

Emphasizing the importance of the current period for summer harvesting, planting and field management work, Liu highlighted the urgency of organizing cross-regional agricultural machinery operations. He also stressed the need to ensure steady summer grain purchases, bolster the supply of agricultural materials and improve farming services.

It is crucial to evaluate the potential risks of various disasters that could affect agricultural production and to develop emergency response plans, Liu said. He also emphasized the need to strengthen the development of high-standard farmland and address deficiencies in drainage facilities.

Efforts should also be made to enhance weather forecasting and risk warning systems and to ensure the scientific utilization of water conservancy projects, with the aim of laying a solid foundation for the stabilization and increase of grain production, he added.

