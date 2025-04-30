Drones boost navel orange harvest
Drones transport navel oranges at a farmland in Zigui, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Shiwei)
The planting area of navel oranges is over 26,000 hectares in Zigui, with an annual output of over 1 million metric tons. Overcoming the logistical challenges posed by the mountains, Zigui County is soaring to new heights with drones to transport navel oranges during the harvest season.
