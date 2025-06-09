Rice harvest season arrives in South China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:53, June 09, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows a harvester reaping rice in a field in Moqiao Village of Qiongshan District of Haikou City, south China's Hainan Province. The rice harvest season has arrived in Moqiao, where farmers are seizing the good weather to accelerate harvesting.

In recent years, the local development of the rice industry has not only revitalized previously abandoned farmland but also fostered a representative agricultural product brand, increasing farmers' incomes and promoting rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A farmer dries harvested rice in Moqiao Village of Qiongshan District of Haikou City, south China's Hainan Province, June 7, 2025. The rice harvest season has arrived in Moqiao, where farmers are seizing the good weather to accelerate harvesting.

A harvester reaps rice in a field in Moqiao Village of Qiongshan District of Haikou City, south China's Hainan Province, June 7, 2025. The rice harvest season has arrived in Moqiao, where farmers are seizing the good weather to accelerate harvesting.

A harvester reaps rice in a field in Moqiao Village of Qiongshan District of Haikou City, south China's Hainan Province, June 7, 2025. The rice harvest season has arrived in Moqiao, where farmers are seizing the good weather to accelerate harvesting.

Farmers collect harvested rice in a field in Moqiao Village of Qiongshan District of Haikou City, south China's Hainan Province, June 7, 2025. The rice harvest season has arrived in Moqiao, where farmers are seizing the good weather to accelerate harvesting.

