Summer lotus blooms at Fengyi Lake in Suixian, Henan
(Ecns.cn) 15:25, June 18, 2025
Lotus flowers are in full bloom at Fengyi Lake scenic area in Suixian County, Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, June 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/ Xu Zeyuan)
The vibrant blossoms add beauty to the summer landscape.
Lotus flowers are in full bloom at Fengyi Lake scenic area in Suixian County, Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, June 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/ Xu Zeyuan)
Lotus flowers are in full bloom at Fengyi Lake scenic area in Suixian County, Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, June 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/ Xu Zeyuan)
Lotus flowers are in full bloom at Fengyi Lake scenic area in Suixian County, Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, June 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/ Xu Zeyuan)
