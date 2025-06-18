We Are China

Summer lotus blooms at Fengyi Lake in Suixian, Henan

Ecns.cn) 15:25, June 18, 2025

Lotus flowers are in full bloom at Fengyi Lake scenic area in Suixian County, Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, June 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/ Xu Zeyuan)

The vibrant blossoms add beauty to the summer landscape.

