Lotus flowers in full bloom at park in east China's Anhui

Ecns.cn) 14:17, June 17, 2025

Birds rest on the lake at Beiyan Lake Park in Hefei, Anhui Province, June 15, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Han Suyuan)

Pink-white lotus flowers grow against emerald leaves in the lake, while birds play on the water or rest atop its surface, creating a scene of poetic harmony.

