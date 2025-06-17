Home>>
Lotus flowers in full bloom at park in east China's Anhui
(Ecns.cn) 14:17, June 17, 2025
Birds rest on the lake at Beiyan Lake Park in Hefei, Anhui Province, June 15, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Han Suyuan)
Pink-white lotus flowers grow against emerald leaves in the lake, while birds play on the water or rest atop its surface, creating a scene of poetic harmony.
Birds rest on the lake at Beiyan Lake Park in Hefei, Anhui Province, June 15, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Han Suyuan)
Lotus flowers are in full bloom at Beiyan Lake Park in Hefei, Anhui Province, June 15, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Han Suyuan)
Lotus flowers are in full bloom at Beiyan Lake Park in Hefei, Anhui Province, June 15, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Han Suyuan)
