China's women's basketball team wins 1st round of warm-up matches in 2025
JINAN, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China notched a 101-55 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in a warm-up match held in eastern China's Linyi City on Friday.
Taking charge of China's women's basketball team again after 20 years, head coach Gong Luming led the new team to the first international warm-up match. According to the veteran, the team has plans to participate in six warm-up matches ahead of the Asia Cup, aiming to test its recent training performances, try different lineups and test the players' conditions.
China led the score 20-7 in the first quarter. Yang Shuyu and Zhai Ruoyun hit 3-pointers in the first half, enlarging the lead to more than 20 points.
In the second half, both teams remained highly efficient on the offensive side. However, the BiH failed to catch up with the score and China finally sealed an easy win.
China's Han Xu, Luo Xinyu and Zhang Ziyu acquired double-digit points. 18-year-old Zhang Ziyu contributed a team-high 18 points and 7 rebounds.
"This is the first time that Zhang Ziyu participated in an international game as an adult team member. Her performance impressed us. I am looking forward to cooperating with her more," Chinese forward Han Xu said after the game.
"We will bring 15 or 16 players to these warm-up matches, and then select our Asia Cup squad consisting of players in the best form, with strong team spirit and the best execution ability," Gong said.
